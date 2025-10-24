Star Indian batter Tilak Varma recently appeared in the famous 'breakfast with champion' podcast with Gaurav Kapoor. Tilak has been the man of the match in the recent Asia Cup 2025 final for Team India which has boosted his popularity and chances to be an all-format regular for Team India. Amid this, Tilak revealed a shocking story about suffering from a medical condition named 'Rhabdomyolysis'. In the podcast, Tilak revealed that he pushed himself too much in training after the first IPL and didn't give his body time to recover. This caused his muscles to breakdown and he faced near-death experience with his nerves and muscles stiffening up. He also explained that the situation was so bad, that he had to retire hurt in between an India A match and the gloves had to be cut off. Even the IV needles were not going in through his hands. Finally after a month of treatment, he gradually recovered. He thanked Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani for support during that period. Fans were shocked to hear his story and made the video viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave For London After Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 to Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting? Here's the Truth.

Tilak Varma Reveals Facing Near-Death Situation Due to Rhabdomyolysis

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tilak Varma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)