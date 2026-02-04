Opener Aaron George delivered a career-defining performance, scoring his second Youth ODI century in the ongoing IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. India is chasing a record 311 against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club, where George struck a 95-ball century, which included 13 fours and two sixes. His composure, following a blistering start by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (68), has kept India in the hunt. George's maiden YODI hundred came against South Africa U-19 last month in Benoni, with the opener hitting 118. 17-Year-Old Faisal Shinozada Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUU Celebration After Scoring Century IND vs AFG U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final.

Aaron George Hits 2nd YODI Hundred

Take a bow, Aaron George! 🙌 A magnificent century from the opening batter in a big game 👏 India U19 need 32 more runs to win. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/rM2IsqdXXr#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EKcNRpE3UK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2026

