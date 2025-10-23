Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Leave For London After Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 to Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting? Here's the Truth

India is currently playing Australia in the three-match ODI series away from home. Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Cricket World Cup and an ODI clash with them in Australia promises exciting cricketing action. India has started the series with a loss in the first ODI and is looking to level the series in the second ODI. India are playing an ODI series first time since the ICC Champions Trophy ended in March 2025. Star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been absent from action since then and they have returned to International cricket after a long time. This has made the series special for the fans. Virat Kohli To Announce Retirement from ODIs? Star Indian Batter Seen Acknowledging Adelaide Crowd After Being Dismissed for Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli did not have a great start to the India vs Australia three-match ODI series. In the first ODI against Australia at Perth, he was dismissed for an eight-ball duck. In the second ODI in Adelaide, he again got dismissed for a duck, this time in four balls. In the first game, he tried to drive a ball which went to the point fielder and in Adelaide, he missed a flick on a stump ball which seamed in. He is clearly struggling with his form and despite some hard practice, runs have not been kind to him. Amid this, few posts on social media went viral with the claim that Virat Kohli has left for London after his innings got over to attend his son Akaay's parent-teacher meeting and will return before the third India vs Australia ODI match. Take a look at the claims below.

Fake Claim of Virat Kohli Leaving For London

🚨 Urgent Virat Kohli leaves the team to attend Akaay’s parent-teacher meeting in London. Will rejoin before the 3rd ODI. Source :- PTI#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/PGVaV85xiH — zoxxy (@PrimeKohli) October 23, 2025

Another Fake Claim About Virat Kohli Leaving For London

🚨 KING KOHLI LEAVES FOR LONDON 🚨 Sources say Virat Kohli is flying to London to attend his son’s PTM. A true reminder that greatness is not just in records but in priorities. Kohli proves once again he is not only a world-class athlete but also a world-class parent.… pic.twitter.com/lPRepqB1zj — Nut Boult (@NutBoult) October 23, 2025

Did Virat Kohli Leave For London After Duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 to Attend Son Akaay's Parent-Teacher Meeting?

No. Virat Kohli has not left for London after his duck in India vs Australia second ODI at Adelaide. In fact, Kohli was spotted taking the field with the rest of the Indian cricketers as India defended their total against Australia. Kohli was animated on the field, as he went to Nitish Kumar Reddy once, appreciating his fielding effort and Kohli also took a catch, dismissing Travis Head in the process. He was on the field throughout. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025: 'Came from London Only To Get Out for a Duck' Fans React As Virat Kohli Departs Without Scoring for Second Consecutive Time.

Virat Kohli Takes A Catch to Dismiss Travis Head

You cannot keep this man out of the game! 😎#HarshitRana outfoxes Travis Head who gives a simple catch to #ViratKohli. 👏#AUSvIND 👉 2nd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/dfQTtniylt pic.twitter.com/Hrfh9iRlhS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2025

The video clearly shows Kohli was fielding and he didn't leave for London. The news spread through viral posts on social media is fake. No reputed news outlet has reported about any plans of Kohli leaving for London after the game as well. There is no truth in the claims made through the social media posts.

Fact check

Claim : Virat Kohli left for London after duck in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI to attend parent-teacher meeting of son Akaay. Conclusion : Fake. Kohli fielded with Team India teammates as they defended their score in the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).