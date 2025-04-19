Despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru's loss in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match, Tim David ended up winning the Man of the Match for his exceptional show for his franchise. David slammed his maiden IPL half-century in 26 balls, which helped RCB climb out of a ditch, from 33 for 5 to 98 for 9. David also managed to take two catches in the field, that added to his overall performance in the match.Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Five Wickets; Nehal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Guide PBKS to Comprehensive Win in Rain-Hit Game in Bengaluru.

Tim David Wins Man of the Award Despite RCB's Loss

For his fighting knock and presence on the field, Tim David wins the Player of the Match award 🏆 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/7fIn60rqKZ #TATAIPL | #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/EqESYT6x6E — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)