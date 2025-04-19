Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered a comprehensive five-wicket win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With this victory, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS jumped to second in the IPL 2025 standings. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB, on the other hand, slipped down to third in the points table. The Bengaluru-based franchise is yet to win its first home game in the IPL 2025. This was RCB's second consecutive loss in Bengaluru. Earlier, Tim David slammed his maiden IPL fifty, which guided RCB to 95/9 in 14 overs (after rain reduced the game to 14 overs each side). For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal took wickets, which derailed Bengaluru's batting attack. While chasing, Nehal Wadhera played a blistering unbeaten knock of 33 runs that guided PBKS to an easy victory in Bengaluru. Viral Video Shows M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s SubAir Drainage System Drying Out Water Puddles on Field Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Third Consecutive Loss for RCB at Home

