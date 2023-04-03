In today's (April 3) fixture Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings will face Lucknow Super Giants. The match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and fans can watch this match live on Star Sports Network channels. Meanwhile, Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. You can watch the free live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match on the JioCinema app and website.

Today's Match in IPL 2023

