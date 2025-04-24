Match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Rajasthan Royals on April 24. The RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The last time these two sides met in the IPL, RCB defeated RR in a one-sided contest by nine wickets at Jaipur. RCB are yet to win a home match this season, while RR are desperate for a victory, having suffered four straight losses. Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

IPL Schedule For April 24

