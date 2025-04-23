The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is awaiting some big actions in the upcoming few games and fans are looking forward at Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter in the IPL 2025. RCB have had a good campaign so far where they have lost just three matches out of the eight matches played and are in a strong position to qualify. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have lost six matches out of eight and have come close to win in the last two games, failing to cross the line eventually. RCB although are yet to win at home and will look to secure a victory here to feel comfortable. Our Hearts Bleed for Pahalgam: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Others From Sports Fraternity Condemn Terror Attack in Kashmir.

The last match RCB played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was the match against Punjab Kings where they suffered a collapse batting first and had to bring in a batting impact sub. The score was eventually not enough in front of the packed PBKS batting. It rained before the match and the match was curtailed. The moisture due to the rain caused the pitch to be tricky during the duration of the match. That is why fans are eager to know whether it will rain during the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match. They will get the entire information here.

Bengaluru Weather Live

Good news for the fans as there is slight and partial chance of rainfall during the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. There is a 1-10% chance of rainfall during the duration of the match. There might be a slight drizzle in the middle of the match but it is unlikely to stay around for long and suspend the game for a big duration. With the drainage system of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium working well, the forecasts are good for the fans. The humidity is likely to stay low which means there would be little to no dew formation. 'Ticket Demands' Reason Behind False Match-Fixing Allegations On Rajasthan Royals by RCA Ad-Hoc Committee: Report.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is traditionally batting-friendly. However, in the past few matches, an aid for pacers has also been felt, but, for spinners, it must be tough, especially in the second innings with the dew making it tough to grip the ball. So teams in the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match might look to chase after winning the toss.

