It is a double-header on Tuesday, April 8 in IPL 2025 with a couple of blockbuster matches in store. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a rescheduled match, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and this clash will be between two teams who have had wins in their last matches. The KKR vs LSG match will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Next up, it will be Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing each other in Mullanpur, with an aim to return to winning ways. CSK will need to bounce back big time after a series of losses while Punjab Kings will hope to put aside the disappointment of their loss to Rajasthan Royals and register two points at home. The PBKS vs CSK match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Third Spot, Delhi Capitals Remain at the Top.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 8

