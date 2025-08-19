Travis Head produced an all-round performance in the Australia vs South Africa first ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. Head produced a strong performance with the ball in hand in the Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal. He replicated the same once again against South Africa scalping four wickets for only 57 runs. He also contributed crucial 27 runs where Australia scored only 198. Head's contribution didn't end here. he also secured a sensational run out where he flicked a straight drive from Wiaan Mulder towards the non-striker's end, running out Prenelan Subrayen. It was an all-round performance from Head and one to remember. Fans eager to get the highlights of Travis Head's spell with the ball, will get it below. Travis Head Stuns One and All As He Inflicts Bizarre Run Out of Prenelan Subrayen During AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Travis Head Scalps 4/57 Apart from Sensational Run Out

Travis Head was phenomenal with the rock! And not to mention his incredible run out 👏 Head's highlights from #AUSvSA: https://t.co/oowGInMOOA pic.twitter.com/LqZbUtZ8Ze — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 19, 2025

