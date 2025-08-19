Star Australian cricketer Travis Head is well known for his batting but he has also given moments where he has changed flow of the game with his iconic fielding performances. His catch of Rohit Sharma in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is still remembered by fans. During the Australia vs South Africa first ODI match at Cairns, Head showed a glimpse of his fielding skills. Wiaan Mulder was on striker and Head was bowling. Mulder stepped out and played a straight drive towards Head, who jumped and flicked the ball towards the stumps at the non-striker's end. The ball hit the stumps and dislodged the bails with non-striker Prenelan Subrayen still out of the safety of his crease. It was an amazing fielding effort from Head and went viral on social media. Keshav Maharaj Scalps Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Travis Head Stuns One and All As He Inflicts Bizarre Run Out of Prenelan Subrayen

