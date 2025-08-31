In a dominant show in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025, Trinbago Knight Riders gained a dominant win over Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets. TKR thus claimed the top spot in the CPL 2025 points table. An all-round bowling show with Akeal Hoseain (3-27) and Terrance Hinds (2-35) claiming five wickets between them, saw Guyana manage 163 runs with Shai Hope top-scoring with 39. In reply, Alex Hales (74) and Colin Munro (52) led from the front, scoring 116 runs in merely 10.3 overs, before Imran Tahir triggered a collapse. Despite Tahir claiming four wickets, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard helped TRK get past the finish line, staying unbeaten on 12* and 27*, respectively. Shai Hope Dismissed Hit Wicket As He Attempts Bizarre Reverse Ramp Shot Against Wide Delivery During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Trinbago Knight Riders Show Dominant Display

