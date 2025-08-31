Shai Hope suffered a hit wicket dismissal after he bizarrely attempted a reverse ramp shot against a wide delivery during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) on Sunday, August 31. This happened in the 15th over of the first innings bowled by Terrance Hinds, when Shai Hope attempted to play this shot. It was the first delivery of the over and was a very wide one and Shai Hope premeditated to play a reverse ramp and in the process, swung the bat hard and lost control of it in the process. The bat went on to hit the stumps on his follow-through, much to the joy of the Trinbago Knight Riders players and a delivery which should have just been an extra, yielded a wicket with Shai Hope falling for 39 off 29 balls. Kieron Pollard Surpasses Evin Lewis To Become Player With Most Sixes in Caribbean Premier League History, Achieves Feat During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 Match.

Watch Shai Hope's Hit Wicket Dismissal:

