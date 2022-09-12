Indian wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was once again failed to get a chance to play for the national side in a showpiece event. The Kerala-born cricketer excluded from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 announced on Monday, September 12. Twitterati are not at all satisfied with the selectors' decision as they feel Sanju deserves to be in the squad instead of Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.

Appropriate

Why BCCI everytime does injustice to Sanju Samson? He deserves to be in the T20 World Cup squad instead of Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik.#SanjuSamson#T20WorldCup2022#T20wc2022pic.twitter.com/oSivVqoMSb — Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) September 12, 2022

Valid Question!

Why unreal ignorance to this man 😓 #SanjuSamson #T20WorldCup @BCCI pic.twitter.com/MEQQJXFTCc

— ◽Gullycricketer◽ (@71stTON) September 12, 2022

Indeed!

Congratulations again excluded!! No place for #Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup 😰#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/b6JAFmji0k — Mahi Bishnoi (SanjusamsonFan) (@Sanjusamsonf11) September 12, 2022

Inaccurate

Selectors thinks rishabh pant is better player than Sanju Samson.

They will regret in T20 world cup why we can't select Sanju Samson instead of Rishabh Pant#BCCI #SanjuSamson #Rishabh #T20WorldCup

— Digambar Borole (@TW_Digambar1) September 12, 2022

Perfect!

Ignore your unnecessary problems just like they're ignoring Sanju Samson

Right? @BCCI #SanjuSamson #ICC @ICC #T20WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/W7yvr9Gdz0

— Prayag (@Prayag64845200) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)