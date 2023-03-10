Legends League Cricket 2023 finally started on Friday, March 10. In the opening match of the tournament, India Maharajas faced Asia Lions. While Gautam Gambhir is leading India Maharajas, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been chosen as the captain of Asia Lions. The heated relationship between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi is known to everyone. So when the duo shook hands during the toss of the match, netizens couldn't keep calm.

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi at the Toss

Two Best Friends

Two best friends Gambhir & Afridi pic.twitter.com/D1EnS4UxTn — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) March 10, 2023

It's Real

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir shaking hands , yes it's real pic.twitter.com/8GV8bHlrQU — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) March 10, 2023

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir Shaking Hands

Captains Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir in the Legends Cup match in Qatar today 👏 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/JWQ3SSFTB8 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) March 10, 2023

Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi

Gautam Gambhir Vs Shahid Afridi team in the Legends League Cricket. pic.twitter.com/6RRqVlcoBW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)