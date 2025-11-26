India suffered a 2-0 series defeat against South Africa in the two-match Test series at their home. This is the second time in last three home series when India have suffered a whitewash at their home. Both the instances happened after Gautam Gambhir tookover as the Team India head coach. While India keep doing well in white ball cricket, Gambhir's performance in Test cricket has not been upto the mark. Amid this, angry fans were heard chanting 'Gautam Gambhir hay hay' from the stands of Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Team India Hit New Low: Gautam Gambhir-Coached Side Suffer Biggest-Ever Test Defeat by Runs as South Africa Complete 2–0 Sweep.

'Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay' Angry Fans Chant Against Team India Head Coach

🚨: Angry Fans chanted "Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay" in front of Gautam Gambhir after India’s embarrassing Test series loss at Guwahati stadium. pic.twitter.com/7gq4T1lq8j — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 26, 2025

