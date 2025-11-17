Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will clash in a T20I tri-series starting from November 18, 2025. Ahead of that, two Sri Lanka players Charith Asalanka and Asitha Fernando is all set to return to Sri Lanka as they are suffering from illness. It has been confirmed that the two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the squad and Dasun Shanaka has been appointed the captain in Asalanka's absence. Earlier, there were talks that a few Sri Lanka cricketers want to return from Pakistan due to the recent blast in Islamabad. Pakistan Cricket Board Hands Key Responsibilities to Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Two Sri Lankan Cricketers Including Captain Charith Asalanka Return Home From Pakistan

Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan 2025 #PAKvSL ▫️ Two Players Returning Home Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and… pic.twitter.com/71Z3RVQPQW — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sri Lanka Cricket ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)