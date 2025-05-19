Nepal vs UAE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NEP-W vs UAE-W T20 WC Qualifier Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

The UAE Women's National Cricket Team are second on the Super Three points table with two wins in five matches. The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team on the other hand, are third on the table. Read below to get UAE Women vs Nepal Women viewing options.

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NEP-W vs UAE-W T20 WC Qualifier Match Free Live Telecast on TV?
Nepal captain Indu Barma (left) and UAE Women skipper Esha Oza (right) (Photo credit: X @CricketNep)
May 19, 2025 08:27 AM IST

The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the UAE Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 on Monday, May 19. The Nepal Women vs UAE Women Super Three match is set to be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the UAE Women vs Nepal Women live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's, however, an online viewing option as the UAE Women vs Nepal Women live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 15. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women

Nepal vs UAE, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NEP-W vs UAE-W T20 WC Qualifier Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

