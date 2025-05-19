Nepal vs UAE, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NEP-W vs UAE-W T20 WC Qualifier Match Free Live Telecast on TV?

The Nepal Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the UAE Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 on Monday, May 19. The Nepal Women vs UAE Women Super Three match is set to be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the UAE Women vs Nepal Women live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. There's, however, an online viewing option as the UAE Women vs Nepal Women live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 15. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier 2025.

UAE Women vs Nepal Women

🇳🇵Nepal wins the toss and opts to field first! 🧤 📸: icc #LouderNow pic.twitter.com/W1v6mEwEi7 — CAN (@CricketNep) May 19, 2025

