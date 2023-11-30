Uganda make it to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as they secure the last and final spot from the Africa Region Qualifiers trumping Zimbabwe and Kenya as they secure a nine-wicket victory over Rwanda. This is Uganda's first-time participation in an World Cup event and now with their qualification all the twenty teams of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 group stages are finalized. Namibia Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 With 58-Run Win Over Tanzania in Africa Region Qualifiers.

Uganda Cricket Team Qualifies For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

🚨 Uganda create history 🚨 They have qualified for the #T20WorldCup 2024 and will become only the fifth African nation to feature in the tournament 🔥 📸: @CricketUganda Details 👉 https://t.co/TgLrh9MBxw pic.twitter.com/yxMyyTMd4K — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2023

