Umran Malik made a memorable ODI debut as he got a wicket during India’s first ODI match against New zealand at Auckland on Friday, November 25. The Express pacer from Jammu & Kashmir achieved the feat after dismissing New Zealand Wicketkeeper Batsman Devon Conway.

Watch video:

we have a feeling we're going to be fans of Umran Malik a while! 💯#NZvINDonPrime #CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/3SHw4ZUjBm — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 25, 2022

