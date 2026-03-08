Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been named Player of the Match for his decisive spell in the IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Bumrah's disciplined bowling at the Narendra Modi Stadium was instrumental in India defending a record total of 255/5 against New Zealand. Bumrah dismantled the Black Caps' chase early by dismissing opener Finn Allen in the first over. He returned during the death overs to claim two more wickets, finishing with exceptional figures of 4/15. His ability to maintain a low economy rate under immense pressure effectively stifled the visitors' momentum. Having played a vital role in India’s 2024 triumph, his performance today ensured the Men in Blue became the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title. Virat Kohli Reacts After India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

