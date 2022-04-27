Umran Malik continued to impress with his pace this season and this time, he recreated Dale Steyn's celebration after dismissing Shubman Gill during Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 26. Malik pumped his fists and punched the air multiple times much like his Sunrisers bowling coach Steyn used to do in his playing days.

See Pic:

A Dale Steyn celebration from Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/SPlAvIwoQF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2022

