Meg Lanning has opted to bowl first after she won the toss in this Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match on Tuesday, March 21. Lanning's Delhi team have remained unchanged from their win over Mumbai Indians last night. For UP Warriorz though, there are three changes in their playing XI. Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya have made way for Shabnim Ismail, Shweta Sehrawat and Yashashri. Amelia Kerr's All-Round Show Helps Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by Four Wickets, Move Back to Top of WPL 2023 Points Table.

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

