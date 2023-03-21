Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets to reclaim the top spot on the Women's Premier League 2023 points table on March 21, Tuesday. Chasing just 126 to win, Mumbai Indians started off on a decent note, but Royal Challengers Bangalore did not make it easy as they struck at regular intervals. But Amelia Kerr's 31-run patient and undefeated knock saw Mumbai Indians chase down the total in 16.3 overs. Earlier, Kerr took three wickets as Mumbai Indians restricted RCB to 125/9. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

Amelia Kerr Stars in Mumbai Indians' Victory

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)