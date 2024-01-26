Bangladesh, who are second favourites behind India to leap out of the group, began their campaign with a loss against India, before correcting their course with a victory over Ireland. Meanwhile, USA's only match, so far, was against Ireland, which they lost in just 22.5 over after Ireland chased down the target with seven wickets to spare. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but USA U19 vs BAN U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can though enjoy USA U19 vs BAN U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Joe Root Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become Highest Run-Scorer in India-England Test Matches, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

USA U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 ICC World Cup Game

