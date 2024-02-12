Australia's Harjas Singh and Harkirat Bajwa performed 'thigh fives' after their team defeated India to win the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on February 10. Harjas starred in Australia's 79-run win as he scored 55 runs in the first innings to propel his side to 253/7, the highest score in the final of a U19 World Cup. India's batting fell apart in the second innings with the Uday Saharan-led side managing just 179 before being bowled out. This was also the first time that Australia beat India in the final of an ICC U19 World Cup. ‘Haarenge Par Seekh Ke Jayenge…’ Stump Mic Catches Fast Bowler Naman Tiwari’s Message to Murugan Abhishek During India’s Defeat in U19 World Cup 2024 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here:

