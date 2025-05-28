Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya has congratulated the franchise for their "phenomenal win" in the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Vijay Mallya also expressed that he is hopeful that "strong momentum and return of key players will enable RCB to play bold en route to the IPL Trophy." Vijay Mallya also congratulated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their away win record established in IPL 2025. RCB have now become the only side in Indian Premier League history to win all seven away games in IPL 2025. KKR & MI did win seven away games in a single season previously, but they also lost one each. Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB for Securing a Spot in IPL 2024 Playoffs With Victory Over CSK, Writes ‘Onward and Upward Towards the Trophy’ (See Post).

Vijay Mallya Congratulates RCB:

Congratulations to RCB for pulling off a phenomenal win over LSG tonight and setting a IPL record of away wins. Hopefully, strong momentum and return of key players will enable RCB to play bold en route to the IPL Trophy. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 27, 2025

