Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star leg spinner Digvesh Rathi attempted to Mankad Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 27. The incident happened during the last ball of the 17th over. Digvesh attempted to Mankad (run-out) Jitesh Sharma at the non-striker's end. After several looks, the umpires adjudged the decision "not out". Interestingly, despite Rishabh Pant withdrawing the appeal, Jitesh Sharma was adjudged not out because Digvesh Rathi completed his bowling stride when the RCB stand-in captain walked out of the crease. Virat Kohli Breaks David Warner's Iconic Record of Most Fifties in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Digvesh Rathi Attempts "Mankading"

Never change Digvesh Rathi 😭 pic.twitter.com/22uSudn0Ko — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 27, 2025

Reason Explained!

Commentators getting confused there. It was not out despite Rishabh Pant withdrawing the appeal because the bowler had completed his stride when Jitesh walked out of the crease. #IPL2025 #LSGvsRCB — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) May 27, 2025

