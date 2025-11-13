The Asia Cup 2025 trophy controversy seems to rage on and on, with Team India, the winners of the tournament, yet to receive the silverware. On September 28, India defeated Pakistan to win the Asia Cup 2025 title but amid strained political ties between the two nations, the Men in Blue refused to accept the award from Mohsin Naqvi, who, apart from being ACC (Asian Cricket Council) chairman, is also the chairman of the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and Pakistan's Interior Minister. Amidst this, a viral image has surfaced on social media that claims the Asia Cup 2025 trophy is locked inside the ACC office. The undated pic, which has gone viral, showed the trophy kept behind a glass door which was locked using a hydraulic brake hose. Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy: Had Discussion With Mohsin Naqvi, Trying To Bring Asia Cup Trophy Home at the Earliest, Says BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Viral Pic Claims Asia Cup 2025 Trophy 'Locked' Inside ACC Office

The Asia Cup trophy is still locked inside Mohsin Naqvi’s office in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/djTMmLX019 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) November 11, 2025

