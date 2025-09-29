A viral video has claimed that Suryakumar Yadav made the bowl first call at the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 toss before even match referee Richie Richardson saw the coin, at the Dubai International Stadium in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. The India National Cricket Team T20I captain flipped the coin while his Pakistan National Cricket Team counterpart called 'heads'. Just as Richie Richardson was going to pick up the coin, Suryakumar Yadav said 'bowl first', after which the match referee picked up the coin and walked to one side. The viral post also claimed that the match referee did not see the coin properly before the 'bowl first' call was made. Suryakumar Yadav Announces He Will Give Asia Cup 2025 Match Fees From All Games to Indian Army (Watch Video).

Viral Video Claims Suryakumar Yadav Made 'Bowl First' Call Before Match Referee Richie Richardson Saw Coin

Match rafree didn't see coin and Indian captain already said we will bowl first. #AsiaCup2025 #PakVsIndia pic.twitter.com/KjOVW3CLNO — Sheraxii Tweets (@i_mAfridi) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

