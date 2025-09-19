Dunith Wellalage was informed about his father Suranga Wellalage's death after the SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 match that took place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 19. The Sri Lanka all-rounder's father is said to have died due to a heart attack and the young cricketer was told about his heartbreaking news after the match was over. In a viral video, Sri Lanka National Cricket Team head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Sri Lanka's team manager were seen speaking to Dunith Wellalage about this incident and the former cricketer also consoled the youngster, who made his way out of the ground. Dunith Wellalage reportedly returned to Sri Lanka and his further participation in the Asia Cup 2025 is said to be in doubt. Sri Lanka Cricketer Dunith Wellalage’s Father Suranga Wellalage Dies on Day of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Clash.

Viral Video Shows Dunith Wellalage Being Informed of His Father's Death

The moment when Sri Lanka’s coach Sanath Jayasuriya and Team manager informed Dunith Wellallage about the demise of his father right after the match. Dunith’s father passed away due to a sudden heart attack. He was 54.🥲 video credits- Dhanushka pic.twitter.com/P01nFFWlVW — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 18, 2025

