The India national cricket team will play against the Australia national cricket team in the fifth Test of the BGT 2024-25 series. the IND vs AUS 5th Test will be played in Sydney. The PM of Australia, Anthony Albanese invited both teams for an event to which players and their families attended together. Amid a recent rift between Virat Kohli and debutant Sam Konstas, the Indian star was seen enjoying his time in the event and even clicked photos with Sam’s brothers – Billy and Johny Konstas. They also clicked photos with the Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Check the images below. Virat Kohli Seen Chatting With Australian Players Ahead of IND vs Australia 5th Test 2025 at Sydney (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah with Sam Konstas' Brothers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Konstas (@billy_konstas)

