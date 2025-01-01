The India national cricket team will be in action again against the Australia national cricket team with the BGT 2024-25 series on the line. Australia has a 2-1 lead in the series and India need to win the fifth and final Test of the series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and push for a spot in the WTC Finals. Both teams played their hearts out in the series with Virat Kohli showing an aggressive approach on the field against the Australian side. But off the field its all love and respect for the players from both sides. In a recent video, Virat Kohli was seen sharing a good time with his Australian counterparts ahead of the IND vs AUS 5th Test in Sydney. Watch the video below. BGT 2024-25: India and Australia National Cricket Teams meet Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Ahead of IND vs Aus 5th Test At Sydney (See Pics).

Virat Kohli Sharing Laughs With Australian Team Players Ahead of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25

Virat Kohli with Australian player 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/ySTWODMspR — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 1, 2025

