India and Australia are currently engaged in a high-voltage ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India were put to bat first in the game and Virat Kohli was providing consolidation to the inning after India lost few wickets early. Aussie captain Pat Cummins brought himself back into attack and Kohli, who was batting on 54, tried to fend his good length ball for a single. But the ball gripped a little and despite Kohli getting a good chunk of bat on it, the ball crashed in to the stumps silencing the crowd. Earlier, Cummins said in the press conference that there is no feeling like to silence a bif crowd and he did just that with Kohli's wicket. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Engage in Friendly Banter During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli Dismissal Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pat Cummins in Press Conference Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)