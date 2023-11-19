Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell had a bit of a friendly banter during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Maxwell was seen throwing a ball towards Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and Kohli who was in the way, used his hand to put it away. The two players then collided in a friendly manner before Maxwell walked away. The two players are teammates while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore and the video of this moment has gone viral. Virat Kohli Gets Sachin Tendulkar’s Iconic Number ‘10’ Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

