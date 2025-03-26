Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on March 28. The CSK vs RCB clash will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached Chennai and begun their training. A video has gone viral on social media where a Virat Kohli fan said "I love you" to the Indian legend while Kohli was signing autographs. Below is the viral video. IPL 2025: RCB Youngster Swastik Chikara Used Virat Kohli's Perfume 'Without Asking' Reveals Yash Dayal; Here's How the Star Batter Reacted (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Fan Says 'I Love You' to Indian Legend

A Fan said "I Love You Bro" after getting autograph from Virat Kohli 🔥 - Everyone want Autograph and Selfie from Virat Kohli at Chepauk 🐐 pic.twitter.com/68UZuNtUq8 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 26, 2025

