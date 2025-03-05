The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal saw India come out on the top after a sensational win against Australia in the semifinal. Virat Kohli shined in the biggest of the stages once again as he scored crucial 84 runs powering India ahead in the chase and controlling it for most of the time. After India secured victory, Kohli, who was on the sidelines of the ground, made an adorable gesture to his wife Anushka Sharma in the stands, celebrating the win. Anushka, who was in the stands was spotted clapping for her husband. Virat Kohli Records: Here's List of Milestones Scripted By Star India Batter During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Virat Kohli Makes Adorable Gesture to Wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli's reaction to Anushka Sharma after the Victory🥹🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/wKCG9beLgX — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) March 4, 2025

