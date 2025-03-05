India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli achieved many milestones during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash against the Australia national cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 4. Talking about the match, Australia captain Steve Smith decided to bat first on a slow track. Australia were all out for 264 in 49.3 overs. Captain Steve Smith top-scored with 73 runs off 96 deliveries, including five boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey played a vital knock of 61 runs off 57 balls with the help of eight fours and one maximum. For India, veteran speedster Mohammed Shami bagged a three-wicket haul. Indian spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets apiece. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Celebrate On the Team India Dressing Room Balcony After Men in Blue Enter ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final With 4-Wicket Victory Over Australia (Watch Video).

While chasing a competitive target of 265 runs, India's chase master Virat Kohli delivered another masterclass with the bat. The 36-year-old played the match-winning knock of 84 runs off 98 balls with the help of five fours. Kohli was dismissed by Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa during the 43rd over. Apart from Kohli, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer scored 45 runs off 62 deliveries, including three fours, and wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul hammered an unbeaten 42 runs that guided the Men in Blue to a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Australia cricket team. Kohli's magnificent knock and other batters' contributions helped the Men in Blue take their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final loss revenge from the Australia national cricket team. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impressive outing throughout the match.

List of Records Virat Kohli Achieved During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Virat Kohli became the third Indian cricketer after legendary MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to play 50 or more ODI matches against the Australia national cricket team. The 36-year-old surpassed great Rahul Dravid to become India's most successful fielder across formats. Virat Kohli overtakes former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the all-time list of most catches by a fielder in ODI cricket. The veteran Indian cricketer became the second batter after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to hit 8000 or more runs while chasing in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's elite record of most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments. Sachin Tendulkar hammered 23 half-centuries in ICC ODI events. Virat Kohli became the first player to smash 1,000 or more runs in ICC knockout matches. The right-handed batter shattered Shikhar Dhawan's record of most runs for India in ICC Champions Trophy history. Kohli is now the leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy history for his country. Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene for the most runs in ICC Champions Trophy history. Kohli is ranked second behind former cricketer Chris Gayle. Rohit Sharma Becomes First and Only Captain to Take His Side into Finals of Four Consecutive ICC Men’s Tournaments. The senior cricketer joined the elite list of cricketers with the most Player of the Match Awards (POTM) in ICC ODI tournaments. Kohli is positioned fourth with seven POTM awards.

India's great batter Virat Kohli loves to bat against Australia national cricket team in ODI cricket. The 36-year-old has amassed 2451 runs in 50 matches with an astounding average of 54.46. Kohli has smashed eight centuries and 15 half-centuries against Australia in the 50-over format. Kohli will be looking to continue his good form during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final match in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).