Virat Kohli caught up with former friend Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who was the teammate of the Indian batter from his U-15 days. The two met in the UK in between the ongoing India vs England ODI series. Kohli's friend, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared a heartwarming message on Twitter, revealing the conversation Kohli had with him after meeting almost six years later.

Check the tweet:

Met him aftr 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u Chiru🤗 @imVkohli #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/HJfclzIMMC — D.B.Ravi Teja (@dwarakaraviteja) July 12, 2022

