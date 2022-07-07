Today is the day of festival to almost all the cricket fans in India as the former national team's skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 41st birthday. Dhoni's fans and cricket mates have been wishing the two-time world cup winner on social media on this special day. Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli also took to social media and posted an emotional video as a tribute to his 'big brother' like Dhoni to wish happy birthday.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Check Tweet:

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)