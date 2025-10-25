Virat Kohli came up with a heartwarming gesture, picking up an Indian flag and handing it over to a fan after the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The India National Cricket Team star bounced back from two consecutive ducks with a superb 74-run unbeaten knock that came off 81 balls and he and Rohit Sharma (121*) stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership to take India past the finish line. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were both making their way to the dressing room after the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 was over and it was then that the former spotted an Indian flag lying on the ground. Virat Kohli picked it up and handed it over to a fan, the video of which has gone viral. Ro-Ko Show in Sydney! India Beat Australia By 9 Wickets in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025; Rohit Sharma's Century, Virat Kohli's 74* Power Men in Blue to Consolation Victory as Aussies Win Series 2-1.

Virat Kohli Picks Up Indian Flag, Hands It to Fan

Beautiful gesture by a Virat Kohli — the Indian flag accidentally fell, but Kohli made sure to pick it up. 🇮🇳👏#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/UhSCmzdQJ5 — Priyansh Jain (@priyansh0327) October 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)