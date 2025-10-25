It was a Ro-Ko show in Sydney as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli helped India defeat Australia by nine wickets in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. Mitchell Marsh won another toss and opted to bat first this time, but his decision was not complemented by his team. The Australia National Cricket Team was bowled out for just 236 runs in 46.4 overs. And the India National Cricket Team in response made light work of the run chase, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shining together under the lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground in what could have possibly been their last innings in international cricket in Australia. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batter After Sachin Tendulkar To Complete 2500 Runs in ODIs against Australia, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

The two stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership off 170 balls to take India past the finish line. Rohit Sharma, who had come off a stellar 79 in the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2025 in Adelaide, bettered that effort with a superb 121-run knock. This century, his 33rd in ODIs, included 13 fours and three sixes. Virat Kohli, the other Indian stalwart who has been in the focus of the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series, bounced back to form after two straight ducks with an unbeaten 74, off 81 deliveries. Virat Kohli hit seven fours in his knock and hit the winning runs, in the form of an upper cut off Nathan Ellis' bowling. India won the match with 69 balls remaining. This was also Shubman Gill's first win in ODIs as India captain. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer In ODI History, Ace Batter Only Behind Former India Legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also scripted a couple of records en route to the victory. Rohit Sharma became the second Indian and Virat Kohli shortly joined him on the list to score 2500 runs each in ODIs against Australia. Virat Kohli also became the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs, going past the great Kumar Sangakkara. Virat Kohli is now second only to Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most runs in ODIs. Rohit Sharma Completes 100 Catches in ODIs for India, Unlocks Milestone During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Earlier, the Australia National Cricket Team had an average outing with the bat in hand. Matthew Renshaw hit 56 runs while captain Mitchell Marsh hit 41. For India, Harshit Rana stood out with four wickets (4/39). The pacer silenced his critics with his best figures in ODIs. Washington Sundar (2/44), Axar Patel (1/18), Kuldeep Yadav (1/50), Mohammed Siraj (1/24) and Prasidh Krishna (1/52) were among the other wicket-takers.

