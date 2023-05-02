Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared a cryptic post wherein he used a quote from Marcus Aurelius. In the post story, it is written, “Everything we hear is an opinion not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” However, it is hinted that he used the post story after his ugly spat with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-haq but the image of his story has gone viral. Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Story

