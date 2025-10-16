Virat Kohli will be making his long-awaited comeback in international cricket with the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series 2025, which gets underway from October 19. Kohli, who landed in Australia as part of the first batch of India national cricket team players, took to social media and shared a motivational quote ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. Talks about the soon-to-begin One-Day International (ODI) series between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team, being Kohli's last international assignment for the Men in Blue, have been doing the rounds, and with this post, the 35-year-old might have answered several rumours. Fans can check out Kohli's motivational post below. New Skipper Shubman Gill Hugs Team India Ex-Captain Rohit Sharma, Shakes Hands With Virat Kohli As Men In Blue Depart For IND vs AUS ODI Series 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Motivational Post Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI 2025

The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)