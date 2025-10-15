In a recent video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the newly crowned Indian national cricket team ODI captain Shubman Gill has been seen sharing light moments, hugging ex-skipper Rohit Sharma, and shaking hands joyfully with legendary batter Virat Kohli. The video is from the moments before the Indian cricket team players departed for Australia ahead of the upcoming three-match IND vs AUS ODI series 2025. The IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 is scheduled to be played on October 19, and is set to be Gill's first match as a full-time skipper of the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be representing the side for the first time since March 9, in the ICC Champions Trophy final, having retired from T20Is and Tests. Rohit Sharma was the ODI captain back then. IND vs AUS 2025: Pat Cummins Believes India vs Australia Series Could Be the Final Opportunity for Home Fans To Witness Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Action in Down Under.

Shubman Gill Hugs Rohit Sharma, Shakes Hands With Virat Kohli:

𝙀𝙣 𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚 𝘿𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 ✈️ Of familiar faces and special reunions as #TeamIndia depart for the Australia challenge 😍#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ElV3OtV3Lj — BCCI (@BCCI) October 15, 2025

