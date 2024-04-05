Ahead of the RR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2024 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli caught up with his old teammate Yuzvendra Chahal at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Virat also hugged RR pacer Avesh Khan warmly. Rajasthan Royals uploaded the video for the same on their official Twitter handle. While, Virat was hugging Chahal, he also sang the famous Bollywood song, 'Aisa Mauka Phir Kahan Milega'. All three players shared a funny laugh at the moment. IPL 2024 Matches in Bengaluru Under NGT Scanner, Body Asks KSCA To Furnish Details of Water Being Used at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Amid Crisis

Virat Kohli Has Fun Times with Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan

