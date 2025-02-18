Virat Kohli was spotted enjoying a meal on the sidelines of India's training session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The India national cricket team landed in Dubai on Saturday, February 15 and did not waste much time in hitting the nets in order to prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that starts from February 19. A video has gone viral where the star cricketer was seen standing on a side of the ground and eating, although it wasn't clear what it was. As per a report, Virat Kohli got a special food delivery in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) after the BCCI directed the cricketers to not have their own personal chefs. Virat Kohli Stats in ICC Champions Trophy: Know How Star Indian Has Performed in Mega Tournament Ahead of Its Ninth Edition.

Virat Kohli Spotted Enjoying a Meal

Foodie Kohli 🤌🏻🫠 pic.twitter.com/zQZc4HV4bU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 18, 2025

