The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to begin with the host Pakistan national cricket team facing the New Zealand national cricket team in Karachi on February 19. The Champions Trophy 2025 is being held after the 2017 edition, where Pakistan defeated the arch-rival Indian cricket team in the grand finale in England. Team India are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The 2013 champions will play their matches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to security reasons. Team India will be captained by Rohit Sharma. The first Group A match of India is with Bangladesh on February 20. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Team India Fixtures and Match Venues in Eight-Nation Tournament.

India national cricket team ace batter Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batters in white-ball cricket. Currently, Kohli is arguably the best batter at the No. 3 position in ODI cricket. The veteran batter is the only cricketer to smash 50 or more ODI centuries till now. Kohli is a run machine and a proven match-winner for his country. Virat Kohli becomes a beast batter when we talk about the ICC white-ball tournaments. The former Indian captain is averaging more than 50 across all ICC white-ball events.

The legendary cricketer has destroyed every world-class bowling attack and has won tons of matches for his country in ICC events. The right-handed batter also played a vital role in India's ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph in England. On that note, take a look at Virat Kohli's stats in the ICC Champions Trophy ahead of the upcoming ninth edition. Best JioHotstar Plan to Watch Live Cricket Streaming Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Including IND vs PAK Match.

Virat Kohli's Batting Record in ICC Champions Trophy

Name Virat Kohli Matches 13 Innings 12 Runs 529 Highest Score 96* Average 88.16 Strike Rate 92.32 Centuries 0 Half Centuries 5

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century during the third ODI against the England national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will give Kohli a much-needed boost for the upcoming ninth edition of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).