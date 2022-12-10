Virat Kohli showed why he was still one of the best in the world with a hundred, his 72nd in international cricket, which he scored during the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022. The right-hander had two failures in the first two ODIs but bounced back to form in the third game of the series and with this effort, he has surpassed the great Ricky Ponting's tally of 71 centuries in all formats. Kohli now has 72 and it is also his second international hundred across formats in 2022. This was also Kohli's 44th ODI hundred, which has come off 85 balls.

Hundred for Virat Kohli:

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐕𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐎𝐇𝐋𝐈 💥💯 He brings up his 44th ODI ton off 85 deliveries. He goes past Ricky Ponting to be second on the list in most number of centuries in international cricket. Live - https://t.co/HGnEqtZJsM #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ohSZTEugfD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

