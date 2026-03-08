India has established a new scoring benchmark, registering the highest team total in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. The hosts achieved this milestone during the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Supported by rapid half-centuries from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Abhishek Sharma, India comfortably surpassed the previous final record of 176/7. Coincidentally, that prior record was also set by India during their victorious 2024 campaign against South Africa. Sanju Samson Overtakes Virat Kohli's Record To Score Most Runs For India in Single T20 World Cup Edition, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

India Breaks T20 World Cup Final Record

THE HIGHEST TOTAL in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final! #TeamIndia's batters have played their part. On to the bowlers! Come on, Team India! 🇮🇳 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | FINAL | #INDvNZ | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Tz1DBSb4nT pic.twitter.com/VvXlK7XcrH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)